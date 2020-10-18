Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $80.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.