Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 146.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,023.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 59.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Nomura increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.