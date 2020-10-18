Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $166,000 Position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth $1,564,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 319,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 55,208 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 19.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 455,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,968 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.91 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFLT. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.