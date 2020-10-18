Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,273 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

