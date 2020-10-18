Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,526 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 222,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.