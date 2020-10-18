Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 22,570 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,570 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

AYX opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $137,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $211,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,858 shares of company stock worth $16,348,616. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

