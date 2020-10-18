Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 52,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $96.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

