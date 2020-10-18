Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,886 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,789,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

