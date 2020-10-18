Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after buying an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after buying an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $235.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

