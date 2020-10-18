Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,311 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pan American Silver by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 693,561 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,255,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,533,000 after buying an additional 486,286 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $42,425,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 120.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 905,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after buying an additional 495,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $249.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.96.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

