Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 341 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

