Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

NYSE LMT opened at $386.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.24. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

