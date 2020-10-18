Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 435.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of GSIE opened at $28.66 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70.

