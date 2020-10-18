Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 52 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $708.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $752.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $708.30 and its 200 day moving average is $613.19. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

