Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,431 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,743 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,086,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,026,000 after acquiring an additional 502,144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after acquiring an additional 386,086 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,503,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,555 shares of company stock valued at $19,163,813. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $221.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.81. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $253.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.88 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

