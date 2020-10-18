T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $147.03 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 50,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

