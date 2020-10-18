T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 179.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 87,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $147.03 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

