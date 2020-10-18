Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of SYNH opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Syneos Health has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,777,302 shares of company stock valued at $223,902,696. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

