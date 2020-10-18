Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Subsea 7 in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SUBCY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.95. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.99). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

