StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Trading 8% Higher

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

About StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF)

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

