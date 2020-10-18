Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,965 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 520% compared to the average volume of 478 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

ATSG opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $28.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 587,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,694,800.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,871 shares of company stock worth $1,010,961 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

