Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stelco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, and pipe and tube industries.

