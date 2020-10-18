Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.66

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $5.92. Steel Partners shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 9,731 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $147.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $295.44 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.13% of Steel Partners worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.