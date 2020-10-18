STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR’s payout ratio is 65.66%.

About STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

