Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Starbucks by 36.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 40,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 221,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $5,492,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.