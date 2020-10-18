Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in September

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 542,500 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the September 15th total of 405,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

SCBFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.08.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

