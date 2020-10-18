Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in September

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 542,500 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the September 15th total of 405,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

SCBFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

