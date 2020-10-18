Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey Sells 200,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $53,050,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $30,786,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $186.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.19. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $193.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.56 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Square from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Square by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.