Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,459 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,144 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 64,473 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Splunk by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Splunk by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Splunk by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $207.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,470,064.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,729,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,656 shares of company stock valued at $18,856,518. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.51.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.