Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $71,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.