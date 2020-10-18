Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 24.9% in September

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sphere 3D stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.19% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

