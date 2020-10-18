SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Shares Down 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.52 and last traded at $35.53. 45,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 62,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

