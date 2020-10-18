SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWFI) Shares Down 0.3%

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWFI)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. 5,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 63,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.