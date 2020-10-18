Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD) Trading Up 10%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXD) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

