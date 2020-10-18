SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SP Plus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.33.

Get SP Plus alerts:

NASDAQ:SP opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $411.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.25. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 817.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 388,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 346,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 6,956.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 302,899 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,016,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 126,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 164,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.