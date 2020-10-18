Sonoco Products to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 20,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $761,000. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 80.8% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

