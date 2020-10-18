Somerset Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,707,000 after purchasing an additional 231,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

WMT stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

