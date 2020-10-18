Somerset Trust Co Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises about 2.1% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $822,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.