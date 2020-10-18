Solarwindow Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solarwindow Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WNDW) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Solarwindow Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Solarwindow Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNDW opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. Solarwindow Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $181.91 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 2.17.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Solarwindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarwindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.