Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lifted to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $283.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $142.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.94.

SEDG opened at $302.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Solaredge Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $315.43.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,851 shares of company stock worth $22,727,271. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

