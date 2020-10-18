SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the September 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SMTC stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. SMTC has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.33.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMTC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTX. TheStreet upgraded SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SMTC by 872.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SMTC by 40.2% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 105,088 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SMTC by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SMTC by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

