SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Short Interest Update

SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SMG Industries stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. SMG Industries has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

SMG Industries Company Profile

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides soaps, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operator market segment in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in drilling rig wash, oilfield cleaning, industrial cleaning, fleet, and equipment cleaning applications.

