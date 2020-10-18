SmartFinancial (SMBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMBK opened at $14.32 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $217.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SMBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

