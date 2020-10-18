Slate Office REIT (SOT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 16th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$44.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Slate Office REIT from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.