SimiGon (LON:SIM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.08

Shares of SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $5.65. SimiGon shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 140,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.08.

SimiGon Company Profile (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for defense and civilian applications worldwide. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, research and development, operations analysis, and entertainment.

