Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SILC. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Silicom in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $256.40 million, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. Silicom has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silicom by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Silicom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicom by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

