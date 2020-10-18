Silgan Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Silgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

SLGN stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Silgan by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

