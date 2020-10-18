Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $270.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.