Short Interest in Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Declines By 29.0%

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Voyager Digital (Canada) stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.03.

Get Voyager Digital (Canada) alerts:

Voyager Digital (Canada) Company Profile

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of digital platform. Its platform is focused on enabling users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies across various exchanges in one account. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital (Canada) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital (Canada) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.