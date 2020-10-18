Short Interest in Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Declines By 29.0%

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Voyager Digital (Canada) stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.03.
Voyager Digital (Canada) Company Profile
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital (Canada) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital (Canada) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.