Short Interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Declines By 19.3%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.