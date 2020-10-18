Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Declines By 24.6%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1,990.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $32.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

